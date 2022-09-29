Portion (PRT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $520,977.67

Portion (PRT) traded down 50.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. During the last seven days, Portion has traded 30.4% lower against the US dollar. Portion has a market cap of $520,977.67 and approximately $43.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Portion coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005099 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,614.93 or 0.99973236 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006646 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003533 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00057478 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010194 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00064846 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00080834 BTC.

Portion Profile

Portion (PRT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 15th, 2021. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 476,965,462 coins. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Portion

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Portion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Portion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

