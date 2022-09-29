Position Exchange (POSI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.24 Million

Position Exchange (POSI) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. During the last week, Position Exchange has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Position Exchange coin can now be bought for about $0.0914 or 0.00000469 BTC on popular exchanges. Position Exchange has a market cap of $7.27 million and $2.24 million worth of Position Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010966 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Position Exchange

Position Exchange was first traded on July 25th, 2021. Position Exchange’s total supply is 91,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,553,439 coins. Position Exchange’s official Twitter account is @PositionEx.

Position Exchange Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Position Exchange is a Decentralized Trading Protocol operating on Binance Smart Chain (BSC), that enables traders, liquidity providers and developers to participate in an open financial market with no barriers to entry. No authorization is required to use the open-source Position Exchange protocol. POSI is Position Exchange's native BEP20 token empowering its ecosystem. In addition to being a utility token and providing liquidity and trading incentives, POSI token is designed to facilitate and incite the decentralized governance of the protocol. As such, holders of POSI tokens accrue voting rights proportional to their holdings. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

