Potentiam Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $373,431.39 (PTM)

Potentiam (PTM) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Potentiam coin can now be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Potentiam has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Potentiam has a market cap of $373,431.39 and $16,546.00 worth of Potentiam was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004127 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000377 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010924 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Potentiam
Potentiam’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,025,902 coins. The Reddit community for Potentiam is https://reddit.com/r/Potentiam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Potentiam’s official Twitter account is @Potentiam_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Potentiam Coin Trading
