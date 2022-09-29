Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $330,348.00

Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. One Power Index Pool Token coin can currently be bought for $0.81 or 0.00004218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Power Index Pool Token has a market capitalization of $330,348.00 and approximately $3,638.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Power Index Pool Token has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010983 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00146464 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $350.08 or 0.01817544 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token Coin Profile

Power Index Pool Token was first traded on November 30th, 2020. Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 406,632 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official website is powerindex.io/#/mainnet. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Power Index Pool Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PIPT is a PowerIndex Pool Token – a share of PowerIndex pool. PowerIndex stores a basket of 8 assets on a special smart-contract in Ethereum. This token can be issued only by supplying liquidity to it. When someone supplies liquidity to the contract, PIPT token is minted.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Index Pool Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Power Index Pool Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Power Index Pool Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

