PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lessened its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,766 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of PPL by 1,059.7% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 47,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 43,205 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 29.0% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in PPL by 88.0% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 9,419 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $799,037.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,275 shares of company stock worth $2,267,778 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $27.36 on Thursday. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. PPL had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.84%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

