PRCY Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.05 Million (PRCY)

PRCY Coin (PRCY) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. PRCY Coin has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $146,843.00 worth of PRCY Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRCY Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PRCY Coin has traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004112 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010899 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About PRCY Coin
PRCY Coin’s total supply is 60,734,889 coins and its circulating supply is 8,479,255 coins. PRCY Coin’s official Twitter account is @prcycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PRCY Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PRCYCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling PRCY Coin
Receive News & Updates for PRCY Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRCY Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.