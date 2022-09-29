Presearch (PRE) Market Cap Hits $32.47 Million

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Presearch coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0649 or 0.00000334 BTC on major exchanges. Presearch has a total market cap of $32.47 million and $149,494.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Presearch has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Presearch Coin Profile

Presearch’s launch date was July 5th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Presearch

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Presearch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Presearch using one of the exchanges listed above.

