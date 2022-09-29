Primas (PST) Trading 12.1% Lower This Week

Primas (PST) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 29th. Primas has a market capitalization of $838,800.00 and approximately $695,539.00 worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Primas has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One Primas coin can now be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Primas alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00021543 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00275735 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001257 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00017138 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002214 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004210 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas (PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Primas’ official website is primas.io.

Buying and Selling Primas

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.