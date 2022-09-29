Primecoin Hits Market Cap of $1.67 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (XPM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. During the last week, Primecoin has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0392 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular exchanges. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and $488.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SHIELD (XSH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ribbit Rewards (RBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 42,463,038 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Primecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

