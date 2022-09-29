Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,203 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PREF. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 96,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 24,299 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 595,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,273,000 after purchasing an additional 17,506 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 247,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 38,651 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 40,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Price Performance

BATS PREF opened at $16.97 on Thursday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 52-week low of $98.13 and a 52-week high of $101.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.95.

