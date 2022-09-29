Privapp Network (bPRIVA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $87,340.00

Privapp Network (bPRIVA) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 28th. One Privapp Network coin can currently be bought for $1.28 or 0.00006543 BTC on exchanges. Privapp Network has a market cap of $10.23 million and approximately $87,340.00 worth of Privapp Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Privapp Network has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Privapp Network Profile

Privapp Network’s genesis date was April 9th, 2021. Privapp Network’s total supply is 7,999,741 coins. Privapp Network’s official website is privapp.network. Privapp Network’s official Twitter account is @PrivappNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Privapp Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Privapp Network provides a service where chain signatures, secret chain transactions and hashed wallet addresses are used to hide sender-recipient addresses and transaction amounts. Chain signatures are defined as digital contracts that can be signed by all users belonging to a group, who have the key.Telegram”

