Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 39,672 Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) by 338.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 39,672 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.19% of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the first quarter valued at about $4,283,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 91.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 8,009 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1.9% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 5.9% in the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000.

Shares of UCO opened at $27.84 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $55.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.43.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

