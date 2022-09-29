Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,542 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 8,376 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth approximately $322,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,714 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,108 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $919,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 18,156 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of AEM opened at $40.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.58. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $67.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 7.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEM. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

