Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.18 Million Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.09% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,158,000 after buying an additional 17,602 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $454,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 9,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of TLH opened at $110.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.10. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.15 and a 52 week high of $152.65.

