Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.54% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FPXI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Price Performance

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $36.54 on Thursday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $67.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.62.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd.

