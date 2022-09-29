Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 6,420 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 251.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSCO opened at $20.46 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $22.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.82.

