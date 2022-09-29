Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Director Sells $4,881,800.00 in Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey B. Butler sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $4,881,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,319,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,755,742.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRVA opened at $35.38 on Thursday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $44.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $335.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.04 million. Equities analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRVA. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Privia Health Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.58.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Privia Health Group by 37.9% during the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Privia Health Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,080,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,598,000 after acquiring an additional 31,010 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 498.6% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 64,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 53,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

