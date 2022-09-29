PRIZM Price Hits $0.0041 (PZM)

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 29th. Over the last week, PRIZM has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. PRIZM has a market capitalization of $12.70 million and $300,095.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIZM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PRIZM alerts:

NuBits (USNBT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

UniversalRoyalCoin (UNRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tiger shares (Tiger) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00070002 BTC.

TIGER COIN (TIGER) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LePenCoin (LEPEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kahsh (KSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Gold BCR (GBCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $582.62 or 0.02992478 BTC.

Crave-NG (CVNG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PRIZM

PZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,122,705,162 coins. The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en.

PRIZM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PRIZM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIZM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.