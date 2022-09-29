Project Inverse (XIV) Market Cap Achieves $298,087.00

Project Inverse (XIV) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last week, Project Inverse has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. Project Inverse has a market capitalization of $298,087.00 and approximately $159,162.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Inverse coin can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Project Inverse Profile

Project Inverse was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Project Inverse’s total supply is 49,964,237 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Project Inverse is projectinverse.com.

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

According to CryptoCompare, “INVERSE is a non-custodial, counter-volatility, decentralized protocol that allows users to take advantage of the downward moves of select assets. INVERSE is powered by the XIV token, a free-floating, inverse-yielding, BEP-20 token.”

