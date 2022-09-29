Project Pai (PAI) Trading 18.1% Lower Over Last Week

Project Pai (PAI) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. Project Pai has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $298.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,470.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.37 or 0.00597660 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $116.22 or 0.00596935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.17 or 0.00252549 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00046190 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,817,331,259 coins and its circulating supply is 1,614,240,458 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai.

Buying and Selling Project Pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.