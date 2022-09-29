Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to “Outperform”

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $127.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $133.00. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.79.

Prologis Stock Performance

Prologis stock opened at $103.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.56 and a 200-day moving average of $134.16. Prologis has a 1 year low of $100.84 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $76.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $1,172,128,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,351,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,971,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,777 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,801,000 after buying an additional 3,513,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,772,211,000 after buying an additional 1,814,967 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

