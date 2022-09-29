Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to “Outperform”

Prologis (NYSE:PLDGet Rating) was upgraded by Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $127.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $133.00. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.79.

Prologis Stock Performance

Prologis stock opened at $103.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.56 and a 200-day moving average of $134.16. Prologis has a 1 year low of $100.84 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $76.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Prologis (NYSE:PLDGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $1,172,128,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,351,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,971,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,777 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,801,000 after buying an additional 3,513,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,772,211,000 after buying an additional 1,814,967 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

