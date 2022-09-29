Propy (PRO) Price Reaches $0.62 on Major Exchanges

Propy (PRO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last seven days, Propy has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Propy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00003181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Propy has a market capitalization of $62.00 million and approximately $8.51 million worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Propy

Propy’s genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Propy’s official website is www.propy.com. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc.

Propy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets.Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction.Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Propy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

