ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Receives $5.80 Average PT from Analysts

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.80.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $0.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.79. The company has a market cap of $54.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.81.

ProQR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRQR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,859.05% and a negative return on equity of 57.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 million. Analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRQR. Prosight Management LP increased its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 184.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,707,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,221 shares in the last quarter. M28 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $907,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 924.6% during the 2nd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 931,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 840,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $547,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,346,000 after purchasing an additional 481,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.07% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome.

