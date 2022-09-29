Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Director Eugene S. Stark Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) Director Eugene S. Stark acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $13,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Prospect Capital Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ PSEC opened at $6.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.65. Prospect Capital Co. has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $9.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 80.95%. The business had revenue of $184.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prospect Capital

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.76%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.66%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSEC. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Prospect Capital by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Prospect Capital by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 22,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Prospect Capital by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Prospect Capital by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 102,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

