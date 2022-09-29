Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLX opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The company has a market cap of $53.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.78.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. Protalix BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 881.07% and a negative net margin of 40.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 million. Analysts anticipate that Protalix BioTherapeutics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

