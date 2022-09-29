Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $20.65

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.65 and last traded at $21.22, with a volume of 37245 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.16.

PFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Provident Financial Services from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered Provident Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.88.

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $120.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.12 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 31.96%. Provident Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 60.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,073,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,110,000 after acquiring an additional 403,067 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 17.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,040,546 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $45,423,000 after acquiring an additional 307,926 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,402,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,959,000 after acquiring an additional 287,365 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 74.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 582,005 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 248,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 14.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,582,996 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,042,000 after acquiring an additional 198,027 shares during the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

