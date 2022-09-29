Provident Financial’s (PFG) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Provident Financial (LON:PFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.
Provident Financial Stock Performance
PFG opened at GBX 171.80 ($2.08) on Wednesday. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of GBX 3.55 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 383.80 ($4.64). The company has a current ratio of 32.18, a quick ratio of 32.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £436.09 million and a PE ratio of 420.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 187.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 227.29.
Provident Financial Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.91%.
About Provident Financial
Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank and Moneybarn segments. It offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.
