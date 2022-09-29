Proxy Price Down 5.2% Over Last Week (PRXY)

Proxy (PRXY) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. One Proxy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00002284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Proxy has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Proxy has a total market cap of $130,152.53 and approximately $122,360.00 worth of Proxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010960 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10594538 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Proxy Coin Profile

Proxy launched on December 14th, 2021. Proxy’s total supply is 5,452,295 coins. Proxy’s official website is btcpx.io. Proxy’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Proxy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Proxy is a multi-institutional protocol for the decentralized tokenization of Bitcoin on ERC20 and MRC20 formats utilizing the Proxy Relay. This gives Bitcoin holders a decentralized bridge to stake their Bitcoin into custody and transfer that value into an onto Ethereum or Polygon chains without the need for centralized exchanges and systems that exponentially increase the counterparty risk of theft or loss. The BTCpx token contract is governed by a DAO token called Proxy (PRXY), which is responsible for managing the treasury and deciding on the roadmap of the future.PRXY can be used for Voting, Bitcoin Farming and Liquidity Mining.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

