Pub Finance Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.30 Million (PINT)

Pub Finance (PINT) traded up 50% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Pub Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001426 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pub Finance has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $22,981.00 worth of Pub Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pub Finance has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004123 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000381 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010907 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Pub Finance Coin Profile
Pub Finance’s official Twitter account is @Pub_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Pub Finance
