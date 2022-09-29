Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $69,300.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $69,300.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,079.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $648,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,960,980.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,274 shares of company stock worth $1,446,725. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.90.

PEG stock opened at $59.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.19 and a 12-month high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.20%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

