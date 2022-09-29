PumaPay Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (PMA)

PumaPay (PMA) traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 29th. One PumaPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. PumaPay has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $1,391.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010900 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PumaPay’s genesis date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins. The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here. PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io.

PumaPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay is a DeFi payment protocol to facilitate subscription payments and other advanced billing models. It democratizes payments by providing a solution that is permissionless, frictionless, free and open for all. PumaPay's flagship product is the PullPayment Protocol – a unique architecture of smart contracts that inverses the mechanics of the crypto transaction, allowing merchants to accept payments by pulling funds from customers’ wallets according to predefined terms.PumaPay currently facilitates fast, cost-efficient crypto payments for high-risk industry giants in Adult Entertainment, Gaming & more. It is available for free and offers a set of tools that enable smooth value transfers between merchants and individuals. This includes a business console, native mobile app, and fiat settlement layer.All transactions on the protocol are executed with its native token, PMA. An ERC20 token, it is the powerhouse behind PumaPay.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

