PureFi Protocol (UFI) Price Tops $0.0092

PureFi Protocol (UFI) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 29th. Over the last seven days, PureFi Protocol has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. PureFi Protocol has a total market cap of $365,300.50 and approximately $70,914.00 worth of PureFi Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PureFi Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PureFi Protocol alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004630 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000203 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00045879 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000590 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $316.22 or 0.01631197 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00035407 BTC.

PureFi Protocol Profile

PureFi Protocol (CRYPTO:UFI) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2021. PureFi Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,673,459 coins. PureFi Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Purefi_Protocol.

Buying and Selling PureFi Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “PureFi is a DeFi AML protocol for cryptocurrency onboarding. Developed by AMLBot in partnership with Hacken Foundation it aims to provide a full-cycle solution for cryptoasset analytics and AML/KYC procedures on the DeFi market. PureFi within a set of smart contracts will connect KYC/AML providers with DeFi users and Dexs/Defi projects in order to provide cryptoassets analytics and protect honest DeFi market players from “dirty money” risks. For example the liquidity pool user will be able to avoid the risk of getting an illegal money trail using the Verifiable Credentials certificate with his full-fledged AML/KYC data. PUREFI token (UFI) is the ERC20 token minted on the Ethereum blockchain and Binance Smart Chain (BSC) that empowers the PUREFI protocol. The key utility function of UFI is to provide access to PureFi services, to enable the circulation within PureFi protocol, receive new oracles and protocol updates, as well as enable cryptoasset analytics and identity verification. Telegram Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PureFi Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PureFi Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PureFi Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PureFi Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PureFi Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.