Pussy Financial Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (PUSSY)

Pussy Financial (PUSSY) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One Pussy Financial coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pussy Financial has a market cap of $292,464.00 and $14,005.00 worth of Pussy Financial was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pussy Financial has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pussy Financial alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011000 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10594538 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pussy Financial Coin Profile

Pussy Financial’s genesis date was May 3rd, 2021. Pussy Financial’s total supply is 218,398,529,553 coins. The official website for Pussy Financial is pussy.financial. Pussy Financial’s official Twitter account is @PUSSYFinancial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pussy Financial is https://reddit.com/r/Pussytoken.

Buying and Selling Pussy Financial

According to CryptoCompare, “PUSSY is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain, and the project is founded on the fundamental idea that any owner of liquidity can and should look at their liquidity as a unique primary asset. Based on this theory, PUSSY FINANCIAL will launch its native token PUSSY on Uniswap, however, this token will not be sold through the conventional methods of presale/private sale.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pussy Financial directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pussy Financial should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pussy Financial using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pussy Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pussy Financial and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.