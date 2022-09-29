Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (PIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on November 1st

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PIM opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.45. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $4.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIM. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 6.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 134,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 654.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 27,278 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 80,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 22.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 639,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 116,347 shares in the last quarter. 37.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

