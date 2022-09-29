Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of NIKE in a research report issued on Monday, September 26th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the footwear maker will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.81. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.69 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.

NIKE Stock Performance

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.48.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $98.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.03. NIKE has a 52 week low of $95.00 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,330,493 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $718,202,000 after acquiring an additional 49,751 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 184,002 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $30,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 263,323 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $43,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

