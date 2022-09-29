Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Boosted by B. Riley

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report released on Monday, September 26th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $351.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.27 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 21.28%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPWH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

Shares of SPWH opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $347.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.93. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter valued at $5,017,000. Sarissa Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter valued at $717,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter valued at $663,000. Mork Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter valued at $855,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 326.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,927,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,269 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

