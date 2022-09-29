Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:FENC)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, September 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.67) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FENC. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fennec Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FENC opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.23. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The company has a market capitalization of $194.54 million, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.09.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fennec Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) by 23,280.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,296 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 43.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

