Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc Lowered by Wedbush (NASDAQ:FENC)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.67) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average is $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.12. The firm has a market cap of $194.54 million, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.09. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $8.75.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09).

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. DG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,210,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,249 shares during the quarter. Fennec Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.4% of DG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. DG Capital Management LLC owned about 4.65% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals worth $6,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

