Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX) Decreased by Wedbush

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRXGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, September 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.11).

Separately, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

FRX stock opened at C$10.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$260.67 million and a P/E ratio of -12.22. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of C$4.95 and a twelve month high of C$13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.04.

In other Fennec Pharmaceuticals news, Senior Officer Robert Christopher Andrade sold 19,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.02, for a total transaction of C$209,888.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,946,864.57.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. Its product candidate in the clinical stage of development is PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc in September 2014.

