QANplatform (QANX) Trading Down 4.8% Over Last Week

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. QANplatform has a market capitalization of $34.33 million and approximately $150,838.00 worth of QANplatform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QANplatform coin can currently be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, QANplatform has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010958 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10594538 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About QANplatform

QANplatform’s launch date was May 26th, 2021. QANplatform’s total supply is 3,333,333,000 coins. QANplatform’s official website is www.qanplatform.com. The official message board for QANplatform is medium.com/@qanplatform. QANplatform’s official Twitter account is @QANplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QANplatform is https://reddit.com/r/QANplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QANplatform Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QANplatform is the quantum-resistant Layer 1 hybrid blockchain platform that will allow developers and enterprises to build quantum-resistant: smart-contracts, DApps, DeFi solutions, NFTs, tokens, Metaverse on top of the QAN blockchain platform in any programming language.”

