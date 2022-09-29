Qbao Trading 4.6% Lower This Week (QBT)

Qbao (QBT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Qbao coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qbao has a total market cap of $176,874.51 and $23,010.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qbao has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,494.39 or 0.99974217 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00006000 BTC.

Qbao Coin Profile

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao.

Qbao Coin Trading

