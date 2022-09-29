Qtum (QTUM) Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 29th. Qtum has a total market cap of $298.23 million and $38.29 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $2.86 or 0.00014672 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Let it Ride (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameBetCoin (GBT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00006094 BTC.

Jewels (JWL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 104,349,993 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.