Quant (QNT) Hits Market Cap of $4.79 Billion

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Quant coin can currently be bought for about $133.41 or 0.00687185 BTC on exchanges. Quant has a market cap of $4.79 billion and $33.22 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004121 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000381 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010954 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Quant Profile
Quant’s launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 35,921,234 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network. The official website for Quant is www.quant.network. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Quant Coin Trading
