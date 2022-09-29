Quantfury Token (QTF) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $114.22 Million

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Quantfury Token coin can currently be purchased for $11.42 or 0.00058683 BTC on major exchanges. Quantfury Token has a total market capitalization of $114.22 million and approximately $160,832.00 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Quantfury Token

Quantfury Token’s launch date was June 16th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury is a brokerage designed to guarantee its users execution of trades and/or investments for their requested size at back to back prices of global and crypto exchanges free of maker or taker fees, leverage fees, and any other fees, ever. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantfury Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantfury Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

