Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Market Cap Achieves $10.64 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $10.64 million and approximately $21,057.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,439.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00021713 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.47 or 0.00275054 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00142068 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.40 or 0.00763388 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.05 or 0.00596951 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $115.85 or 0.00603027 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,615,359 coins. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.