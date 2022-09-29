Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) One Day Volume Tops $21,057.00

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 29th. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $10.86 million and $21,057.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000723 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,608.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021557 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.82 or 0.00274535 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00141399 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.35 or 0.00756732 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.05 or 0.00596951 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,615,436 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

