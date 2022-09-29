QuiverX (QRX) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $488,055.00

QuiverX (QRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One QuiverX coin can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, QuiverX has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. QuiverX has a total market capitalization of $488,055.00 and $11,581.00 worth of QuiverX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QuiverX Coin Profile

QuiverX’s launch date was October 27th, 2021. QuiverX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for QuiverX is quiverx.io. QuiverX’s official Twitter account is @quiverx5 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “QuiverX is a crowdfunding investment platform using cryptocurrency to have partial ownership of real-world assets, stocks and, digital investments.QuiverX is a utility token to pay for services on the website, promotions, advertisements, listings, and transaction fees. Users are incentivized to hold the utility token in order to get early access to investment opportunities, reduced network fees, and monthly rewards for being QuiverX holders, which are generated from a portion of advertisement and promotion fees.”

