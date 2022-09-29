Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.05

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 72686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

QRTEA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Qurate Retail to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Qurate Retail from $3.00 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

The company has a market cap of $890.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.57.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $29,657.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,011.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Qurate Retail by 3,111.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

