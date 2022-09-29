Ra Medical Systems Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, October 3rd (NYSE:RMED)

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED – Get Rating)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, October 3rd. The 1-50 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 3rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, October 3rd.

Ra Medical Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:RMED opened at $0.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.04. Ra Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $3.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Ra Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Ra Medical Systems by 632.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 193,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 167,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ra Medical Systems by 125.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 188,608 shares in the last quarter. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ra Medical Systems Company Profile

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. It offers destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation, a minimally invasive excimer laser and single-use catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

Featured Stories

