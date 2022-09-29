Rabbit Finance Price Hits $0.0083 on Top Exchanges (RABBIT)

Rabbit Finance (RABBIT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 29th. One Rabbit Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. Rabbit Finance has a market cap of $1.48 million and $24,624.00 worth of Rabbit Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rabbit Finance has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004668 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000204 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00046068 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000559 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $318.68 or 0.01640515 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00035418 BTC.

Rabbit Finance Coin Profile

Rabbit Finance (RABBIT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Rabbit Finance’s total supply is 177,297,533 coins. Rabbit Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceRabbit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rabbit Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Rabbit Finance is a leveraged yield farming protocol based Binance Smart Chain (BSC) released by Rabbit Finance Lab. It supports users participating in liquidity farming through over-lending plus leverage to get more revenue.”

